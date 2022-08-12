Charcuterie isn't gone it's evolved

Buy a board for a holiday gift

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charcuterie isn't gone, but it's evolved. Now people are doing all kinds of fun boards and boxes. It doesn't just have to be meat and cheese. Here with more is Lindsay Anvik, from Babe & Butcher. When it comes to preparation for holiday parties, we couldn’t think of anyone better to ask advice of than Lindsay Anvik. One of Lindsay’s strong suits is an ability to combine artful, beautiful arrangements with delicious culinary flavors. From grazing tables to charcuterie, crudité, fruit and dessert boards, Lindsay knows how to wow at a party or to create holiday gifts better than nearly anyone.

Here are just some Board suggestions:

S'Mores Board is fun for kids and adults. It has a little bit of everything and allows for a more fun dessert than your typical cake

Monochromatic Board is a beautiful way to display candy and desserts. The elf , a Christmas tree or a snowman board is a perfect example of displaying candy and or desserts.

Special Shaped Board This helps to mix it up. There are tree shaped boards, snowman boards, wreath shaped boards and more. Make sure you use things you love on it, even if it isn't traditional, that's the fun thing about charcuterie; you can mix it up.

