Get your tickets to the Charlotte Auto Show

This article involves commercial content.

The Charlotte Auto Show revs its engines for the 29th year at the Charlotte Convention Center. Dozens of manufacturers displaying the latest makes and models to compare and contrast. Save time and shop in a family friendly low-pressure environment.

Chevrolet will be offering test drives onsite! Plus visit your favorite luxury and exotic brands like Acura, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Land Rover, Lexus, Maserati, Porsche, and more.

The “Subaru Loves Pets” display will be adopting puppies and dogs from local shelters.

Hero day will offer free entry with ID on November 17th to those who have gone above and beyond to honor & serve including the medical community, teachers, first responders, active military and veterans.

Electric Avenue is an interactive & educational experience to see the latest technology in electric vehicles. You will get to:

See the fleet of EV vehicles the city of Charlotte is driving



Visit the Duke Energy EV garage to learn about the benefits of e-v ownership and how to easily charge your EV at home.

The Auto Show is a great place to bring the kids to enjoy the family fun zone features: Tickets are $10 and kids 12 and under are free. Go to charlotteautoshow.com for tickets and event details.

