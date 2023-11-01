Jumpstart your fitness goals for 2023

Charlotte FIT will be opening a new location later this month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new year means new goals! Charlotte FIT is a fitness company catering to the individual who desires a customized workout routine, an intimate environment, and community support to help them reach their health goals.

There are two locations in Charlotte: Charlotte FIT North and Charlotte FIT South. Charlotte FIT North, currently open, is a women-focused premiere personal training studio. They focus on providing a safe space for women of all ages and fitness levels to reach their health goals. Charlotte FIT South, opening this month, is a fitness studio that caters to adults of all ages and fitness levels who desire a personalized approach for reaching their specific health goals.

Charlotte FIT programs focus on weight management, muscular strength & sculpting, preventative health, cardiovascular fitness, and prenatal & postnatal fitness.

Charlotte FIT offers personal training (in studio and online), group fitness (Dance Cardio, Strengthen & Sculpt, Bootcamps, and Yoga), and open gym services. In addition, they offer nutrition coaching, body fat testing, corporate wellness, and personal trainer certification programs.

For more information, visit charlottefitsouth.com or find Charlotte FIT South on instagram at @charlottefitsouth or Taylor Calamese on Instagram at @prettyfit_trainer.

