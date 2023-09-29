Charlotte For Ukraine at the International Bazzar in Charlotte

Try delicious Ukrainian treats and see Ukrainian art

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to their website, Charlotte for Ukraine is a nonprofit organization run by volunteers in Charlotte, NC. This organization was created to spread awareness about the war in Ukraine and to serve Ukrainian refugees coming to the Carolinas. They take a lot of pride in partnering with nonprofit organizations such as Carolina Refugee Resettlement Agency, Refugee Support Services, CMS school system, St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church, Wedgewood Community Church, Light of Christ Church, Providence United Methodist Church, Blumenthal Performance Arts Center, YMCA, and other community partners to provide Ukrainian refugees with crucial information and resources.

From September 29th to September 30th Founders Hall will transform into an International Bazaar, featuring 75 merchants and vendors representing local cultural groups and nonprofit organizations in a magnificent celebration of the art, food, goods, and spirit that make up Charlotte’s diverse and creative cultural landscape.

For more information on both, head to charlotteforukraine.com and charlotteartsfest.com.

