Charlotte Hot Girl Walks promote mental and physical well being

The women gather to empower each other, through walks and other fitness based activities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hot Girl Walks are a big trend online and now there is a local group called Charlotte Hot Girl Walk! This trend started during the pandemic, where people needed a mental and physical break, so they got outside for a walk.

Now in Charlotte you can gather with other people to go on walks and it promotes mental and physical health, primarily pointed towards women. Their biggest walk was in November where they had just short of 200 people join the walk.

They have a lot of events going on in the Charlotte area, planned through the month of June. Weather dependent, there will be a walk tonight (February 2) at 6:30pm starting at the South End Outdoor Voices storefront. All events are free to attend.

