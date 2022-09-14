The Charlotte International Arts Festival is coming up

Two locations including Ballantyne's Backyard

According to their website, the Charlotte International Arts Festival is an annual celebration of imaginative visual and performing arts from the most creative international and local minds. Fun for everyone, from families to individuals, they invite you to stay awhile, play, and welcome curiosity, as we begin to see our city through new eyes. With over 200 attractions, many for free, this festival has something for everyone.

C.I.A.F. expands the artistic identity of Charlotte and surrounding areas by transforming Uptown and Ballantyne into centers of imagination that celebrate a spirit of playfulness by bringing together artists from around the globe and around the corner through both visual and performing arts.

The Charlotte International Arts Festival spans from Center City to South Charlotte and features spectacular live performances, immersive art installations, conversations with thought leaders, and an abundance of inspired creations.

For more information, go online to charlotteartsfest.com.

