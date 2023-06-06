Charlotte Mecklenburg Library's "Summer Break"

A literacy program that encourages reading and learning for all ages

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Library kicked off another year of Summer Break, a literacy program that encourages reading and learning for all ages. This program kicked off on June 1st and runs through July 31st. The program includes six activities – reading, creating, exploring, giving, playing and writing - that help families and communities connect and learn new things.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Country hopes this program brings families and communities together through reading and participating in Library programming.

Visit cmlibrary.org to get registered, start by attending a kickoff event at your local branch (most are happening in the next week, you can find them at cmlibrary.org and go to events), from there you can track your reading time and attendance at Library events to earn points towards completion of the challenge.

