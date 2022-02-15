Charlotte music scene is in full swing!

Headline groups and singers tour in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The music scene here in charlotte...is a vibrant one and there are a lot of "A" List musicians that come through charlotte. Today we welcome Monica Murphy Bacon, writer and blogger for Pink and Blue Notes to tell us about all that's happening right here in charlotte.

First, we have the legendary smooth jazz group Hiroshima on February 25th at The Stage Door Theater. Tickets are on sale now. If you’ve never seen them, you don’t want miss this group that’s been around since 1974 selling over 4 million albums worldwide. And this tour called “The Domo Tour” meaning THANKS in Japanese. This could very likely be their last tour.

Next up is Charlotte’s own Grammy award winning singer, producer, songwriter, and actor Anthony Hamilton. Anthony will be here on March 17th at the Spectrum Center for “The Night Tour” with Joe and headliner Maxwell. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster. This is definitely not one to miss, and will be in a league of its own. You may remember Hamilton's hit song “Charlene” or “Comin From Where I’m From”. His latest and 10th full-length album is titled “Love is the New Black” with hit singles “Love is the New Black” and “You Made a Fool of Me.” The album is doing well on the charts.

Wrapping up, on March 19th another legend, Peabo Bryson. Peabo will be performing at the Knight Theater and those tickets are also available now. People may remember he performed the title song “A Whole New World” from Disney’s Aladdin, with Regina Belle. His songs “Feel the Fire” and “Can You Stand The Rain" are some of his major hits.