Celebrate Charlotte Pride with Billy Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Next week is Charlotte PRIDE! To prepare accordingly, we welcomed Stephanie Andrews to chat about events taking place at Billy Sunday Charlotte next week and to make their special “Y’all Means All” cocktail.

PRIDE Events at Billy Sunday Charlotte

Monday, August 15, 7 to 9 p.m.

Live Music on the patio with cocktail specials

Wednesday, August 17, 6 to 9 p.m.

Drag Game night with Onya, and discounted drink specials and a snacks from Ava

Thursday, August 18, 6 to 10 p.m.

Build the rainbow with Sipsmith! Stop in to build your own cocktail bar with botanicals and ingredients of the rainbow

Sunday, August 21, 2 p.m. start time

PRIDE after party featuring a DJ, snacks, a shot ice luge, drink specials, and games

For more information and links to each event, check our social media @billysundaycharlotte.Cheers to a great month celebrating our LGBTQ+ community!

