Charlotte Pride is back this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Pride had a record-breaking 275,000 attendees at last year’s festival and they are expecting similar numbers this year.

The festival will take place August 19-20 in Uptown. It will happen rain or shine!

Festival headliners: Big Freedia and Greyson Chance

Opening Acts: Trina and Cassidy King

Festival Activations: Community Stage sponsored by Charlotte Area Rapid Transit, Main Stage, Karaoke Stage, Neighborhood Market presented by the Arts & Science Council, Health Fair, VIP Experience presented by McDonald’s, and Flourish - a mini arts festival within the festival

The Bank of America Charlotte Pride Parade is Sunday August 20 from 1-4pm. The parade will be livestreamed by the City of Charlotte on their website.

Charlotte Pride encourages the use of public transit like CATS buses and the LYNX Blue Line to arrive in Uptown. Driving traffic during the weekend will be heavy. Take public transit!

This year, Charlotte Pride is partnering with Friendly Like Me to provide a detailed accessibility guide for the festival and parade.

For more information, visit CharlottePride.org.

