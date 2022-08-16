Charlotte Pride is back for the first time since 2019

The festival & parade happen this weekend August 20 & 21

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade is finally back! This is their first event since 2019. The Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade is hosted in Uptown on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 12 to 10pm and Sunday, Aug. 21 from 12 to 6pm. It all happens on S. Tryon Street.

The parade is on Sunday, Aug. 21, 1-4pm, on N. Tryon St. There will be nearly 200 vendors in the festival and 200 entrants in the parade, including 50 floats, and approx. 10,000 marchers participating.

This is the first event since 2019, which hosted 200,000 visitors. They are expecting to exceed that attendance number this year.

This event is huge for the Queen City and many people are planning to attend. So they are still needing volunteers to lend a hand! If you would like to help out and volunteer go online to charlottepride.org/volunteer.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.