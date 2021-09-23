Charlotte Pride is shifting the celebration this year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Pride announced on September 20, 2021, that it will transition all large-scale, in-person events planned in October and November to a hybrid of virtual and smaller in-person events.

The decision comes as the local area continues to face substantial community spread of the COVID-19 virus and its Delta variant. All previously planned events like the Charlotte Pride Parade, Pop-Up Pride Festival and concert event, and others will be transitioned into unique virtual broadcasts, with the ability of community members to gather in smaller-scale events and watch parties hosted by individuals and local establishments.