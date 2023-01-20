Queen's Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week starts today

A chance to try some of the best restaurants in the area

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to the Charlotte Restaurant Week website, during Charlotte Restaurant Week you can explore new dining destinations and rediscover your favorite spots for 10 days every January and July, as nearly 100 of the best restaurants in multiple counties around the metro Charlotte, NC, area offer 3 courses at dinner for a special prix fixe price ($30, $35, $40, or $45 per person, depending on the restaurant, not including tax and gratuity). Reservations are recommended. Take a look at the participating restaurants' prix fixe menus, and book your tables today. It's the best of Charlotte dining for a deal!

This event will be going on from January 20 to 29. You can find all the information you need about Charlotte Restaurant Week online CharlotteRestaurantWeek.com or QueensFeast,com.

