Charlotte Roller Derby Season is underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Roller Derby Team's season is currently underway.

Their second bout of the season takes place this weekend, on Saturday, March 11th.

Charlotte Roller Derby is a local non-profit: skater owned, skater operated. There are currently roughly 60 league members.

Part of profits from their bouts go to a local non profit dedicated to making our community better.

Roller Derby is a full contact sport: expect thrills, spills, heavy hitting, they really are competitive.

There are leagues from coast to coast and around the world.

Their season runs all year. First game was in February, last home game is in October and between that time they will be traveling all over The U.S.

There are so many ways to support them: you can volunteer, or come out and join the team.

They are hosting a "boot camp" later in the year. To learn more head to: @charlotterollerderby

