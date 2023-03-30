Charlotte Shout! features artist, Junior Gomez

Enjoy the ArtPop Lounge & Street Gallery

All week long we've been talking charlotte shout 2023 and the excitement has been building. This morning we are kicking off the showcase with local talent tomorrow and running through mid-April. Here with more is Wendy Hickey the founder and executive director of Art Pop Street Gallery and one of the featured artists, Junior Gomez.



“Charlotte SHOUT!, presented by Atrium Health and Bank of America, is an aspirational multi-week festival designed to showcase our community by celebrating Charlotte's creativity and innovation through art, music, food, and ideas” says Hickey. The event is located primarily in Uptown Charlotte. SHOUT! will feature exceptionally curated programming from around the corner and around the world. The 2023 edition of SHOUT! will take place from March 31-April 16.

Charlotte SHOUT! spotlights internationally and locally acclaimed artists all throughout Uptown. Discover dozens of interactive installations and exciting pieces that will be sure to inspire your own creative side. “The event will feature an Artpop Lounge where local artist will perform live in a pop up studio” says Hickey. She goes on to say “the Street Gallery will be full of murals and collaborative work of many artist.”

The work of local artist is absolutely breathtaking and incredible. “My project is this beautiful painting inspired by my time and travels in Thailand” says Gomez. He goes on to say “that SHOUT! gives me an opportunity to display my work and get more visibility.” Your support of Charlotte SHOUT! directly helps to support local artist but there are other ways to help. You can support by collecting local art or if you can’t afford art follow the artist on social media and spread the word about their work. SHOUT! is always looking for volunteers. They are looking for volunteers to be a SHOUT! ambassador at the 2023 festival. Sign up to be part of the behind the scenes, work in the SHOUT! Lounge, and other volunteer roles. SHOUT! couldn't do this without our volunteers! They rely on help from you in order to bring this festival to life. Please sign up using the button above to be notified of upcoming volunteer opportunities both prior to and during the event.