Charlotte Shout! The fun kicks off March 31st, and features art, music, and more

Tuesday's Entertainment Spotlight: Charlotte Shout! Artist, Makayla Binter

Charlotte SHOUT! is an opportunity for local artists to get involved, on Tuesday we were joined by artist, Makayla Binter. "This is my second time participating in the event and I'm am so grateful to once again have the opportunity to showcase my work" says Binter. Shout! is great for local artists to showcase their creativity. The Shout! community is filled with diversity across mediums, cultures, ages, and abilities. "Shout! also allows local artists to connect , network and collaborate " says Binter

The festival is an opportunity for Charlotteans to tap into the expansive creative community that exists and is continually growing! "My work is exciting especially when working with music; R&B is my favorite" says Binter. She also says "sometimes the music sweeps you away into a space that is beautiful and creative and the end product is fluid and organic." The festival starts on March 31st to April 16th in Uptown Charlotte..

"I am very excited to see and experience my friends and colleagues' creativity over the next few weeks from installations, visual arts, and musical performances" says Binter. She goes on to say "I am excited for the performances at the Music Everywhere Stage at Victoria Yards; it's going to be a blast."