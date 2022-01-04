CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.
Charlotte SHOUT is back today! This event goes until April 17th and there is so much to enjoy. Make sure to check out the installation from Australian artist Craig Walsh. You can see his projection art on the trees located in the Old Settlers' Cemetery. This is a free art installation that you can enjoy. You can find more from Craig at CraigWalsh.net
There is so much to see at the Charlotte SHOUT festival and there is plenty of time to see it. Find more information online at CharlotteShout.com.