CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte SHOUT! is back for another year of excitement. You don't want to miss it! This event is a multi-week festival designed to showcase the local community by celebrating Charlotte's creativity and innovation through art, music, food, and ideas. This event is located mostly in Uptown Charlotte, and it will feature exceptionally curated programming from around the corner and around the world.
Catch all the fun starting on April 1st and going until April 17th. The event will be open from 11am to 11pm everyday and has something for anyone and everyone.
Head online to CharlotteShout.com to find out more information.