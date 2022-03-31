'Charlotte Shout' is here!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:
"Charlotte Shout," is now just one day away. This morning Kristen Wile, Editor and Founder of Unpretentious Palate joins us to talk about a new partnership. Charlotte's "StrEAT Festival" - has a variety of opportunities for you to experience some of the best food and drink offerings in The QC. Also cocktails are a big part of Charlotte's "StrEAT Festival." We've invited this morning Stefan Huebner, Owner of Dot Dot Dot to mix up one of their specialty drinks folks will be able to enjoy at the festival.
Ticket prices vary from a Friday Family Night that's free to free entertainment on Saturday as well as the Neighborhood Cookoff. There's also a Tasting Experience tickets for $85 for general admission and VIP Tickets are: $140.
For more on the festival visit CltstreatsFestival.com and you can also checkout DotDotDotCharlotte.com for more on cocktails.