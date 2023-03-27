Charlotte Shout kicks off March 31st

Charlotte Shout celebrates the Queen City’s creativity, diversity, and innovation, through art, music, food, and ideas

Monday morning in our entertainment spotlight - we were talking Charlotte Shout, with Rick Thurmond from Charlotte Center City Partners.

“Charlotte Shout celebrates the Queen City’s creativity, diversity, and innovation through art, music, food, and ideas” says Thurmond.

There really is something for everyone. More than 200 installations and performances, and nearly all are free. “POP!” is an interactive art installation featuring five enigmatic monoliths, also there is Serenity Garden, and a new SHOUT! venue at a secret Uptown greenspace.

When it comes to music you'll have 4 locations and two stages to choose from. There is also the new an amazing one-of-a-kind Pianodrome .

The Pianodrome features America’s first performance space made entirely from upcycled pianos. It’s a 75-seat structure to be enjoyed by many. It’s historic Grace on Brevard venue with host dozens of performances by local artists.

The Charlotte Ideas Festival, curated by The Charlotte Center for the Humanities and Civic Imagination, will feature renowned thinkers and innovators kicks off the first weekend.

The Charlotte StrEATs Festival, celebrating chefs from neighborhoods across the city, curated by Unpretentious Palate and Carben Events. StrEats is scheduled for the final weekend of the event.