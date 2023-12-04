Charlotte StrEATs Festival is back!

This is the second year for The Charlotte StrEATs Festival, as the Charlotte Shout fun continues

This morning our coverage of Charlotte Shout! continued. To date we’ve talked art and music but on Wednesday we talked Food and Drink with Kristen Wile co-host of Charlotte Str-EATS and mixologist Justin Hazelton.

“Charlotte SHOUT! is an awesome opportunity for local artists and musician to get involved but today we are featuring food and drink” says Wile. Don't miss the Charlotte StrEATs Tasting Tour! This ticketed tasting event lets attendees travel from neighborhood to neighborhood without leaving Uptown!

Restaurants representing iconic Charlotte neighborhoods will serve a dish that represents their neighborhoods. Guests can visit each tasting tent and enjoy cocktails while taking in intimate demonstrations from the stage. Cocktails from mixologist Justin Hazelton are not only creative but delicious.

Plus get a taste of Charlotte SHOUT! from our local food trucks. Find food trucks along Tryon Street at Wells Fargo Plaza, Mint Museum, and Gateway Village. Find the full schedule on the website [CharlotteShout.com]CharlotteShout.com. Bring your friends and family and enjoy the food and drink at Charlotte StrEATs Festival and Charlotteshout.com

