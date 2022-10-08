Get fit by playing tennis

Charlotte Tennis Academy shares more about the programs they offer

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Tennis Academy is a boutique-style tennis academy with tennis professionals who are truly passionate about working with players of all ages and abilities. Tennis is a life-long sport and with the proper instruction, we believe anyone can play! We understand everyone learns and processes information differently from one another, therefore our coaches develop highly personalized programs to facilitate their paths to tennis improvement. Finding out how our clients learn best and what drives them is essential to the coaching process.

Through the use of technology, specifically, video analysis and synching customized ball machine drills to an app, they believe in enabling their clients to develop their skills in these productive manners. They consider themselves an innovative club and are always keeping up with what tools are available to enhance the learning experience.

CTA is very excited to introduce their ROGY Tennis Program (Red, Orange, Green, Yellow Ball) coming August 15th. This is a wonderful and structured way for young beginners to progress through our tennis program and learn how to play the game. Their youngest players (8 & Under) begin instruction with the Red Ball with a smaller tennis court and lower net level. CTA will begin to offer opportunities for our young players to participate in league tennis to get them playing proficiently in matches suited for their age, size, and skill level. They then have the Orange, Green, and Yellow Ball clinics and leagues. Coaches walk the kids through how to score, teach them different match strategies, and how to stay mentally tough.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.