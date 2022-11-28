Charlotte Today Football fun competition continues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: DKMS
It's that time...time to talk a little football.
as the playoff picture intensifies...this week we had 5 games were were watching closely. We will continue our Charlotte Today football showdown between Mia and Eugene and keep a running tab on the results of our competition.
Here were the Matchups.
Panthers faced off against the Broncos here at home in Bank of America Stadium in the Queen City
Chargers were in Arizona against the Cardinals
Saints were in San Fran battling the 49ers
Rams took on the Chiefs
Packers were in Philly.
Eugene’s predictions
Panthers over the Broncos
Chargers over the Cardinals
49ers will beat down the Saints
Chiefs continue their dominance by beating the Rams
And Eagles will triumph over the Packers
Mia predictions
Broncos will win due to my Colorado ties
Cardinals over the Chargers because I like the color red and the bird.
The flip of a coin have me picking the Saints over the 49ers
The Rams will win because I’m sticking with my animal theme
Eagles over The Packers because I'm a bears fan from Chicago,so I can't pick our rival the Packers
Here are the results
Panthers knocked off the Broncos at home 23 to 10
The Chargers squeaked by the cardinals 25 to 24
Saints were shut out by the 49ers
Chiefs 26 Rams 10.
The Eagles beat the Packers 40 to 33
Eugene comes out on top with a 4 win record and 1 tie. Mia 4 losses and 1 tie this weekend.
Over all record
Eugene 6, 2 and 1
Mia 2,6 and 1