x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Charlotte Today

Charlotte Today Football fun competition continues

Mia and Eugene battle it out on Nfl matchups

More Videos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:  DKMS

Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content.  

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

It's that time...time to talk a little football.
as the playoff picture intensifies...this week we had 5 games were were watching closely. We will continue our Charlotte Today football showdown between Mia and Eugene and keep a running tab on the results of our competition.

Here were the Matchups.

Panthers faced off against the Broncos here at home in Bank of America Stadium in the Queen City
Chargers were in Arizona against the Cardinals
Saints were in San Fran battling the 49ers
Rams took on the Chiefs
Packers were in Philly.

Eugene’s predictions

Panthers over the Broncos
Chargers over the Cardinals
49ers will beat down the Saints
Chiefs continue their dominance by beating the Rams
And Eagles will triumph over the Packers

Mia predictions

Broncos will win due to my Colorado ties
Cardinals over the Chargers because I like the color red and the bird.
The flip of a coin have me picking the Saints over the 49ers
The Rams will win because I’m sticking with my animal theme
Eagles over The Packers because I'm a bears fan from Chicago,so I can't pick our rival the Packers

Here are the results

Panthers knocked off the Broncos at home 23 to 10
The Chargers squeaked by the cardinals 25 to 24
Saints were shut out by the 49ers
Chiefs 26 Rams 10.
The Eagles beat the Packers 40 to 33

Eugene comes out on top with a 4 win record and 1 tie. Mia 4 losses and 1 tie this weekend.

Over all record

Eugene 6, 2 and 1

Mia 2,6 and 1

Before You Leave, Check This Out