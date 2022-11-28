Charlotte Today Football fun competition continues

Mia and Eugene battle it out on Nfl matchups

It's that time...time to talk a little football.

as the playoff picture intensifies...this week we had 5 games were were watching closely. We will continue our Charlotte Today football showdown between Mia and Eugene and keep a running tab on the results of our competition.

Here were the Matchups.

Panthers faced off against the Broncos here at home in Bank of America Stadium in the Queen City

Chargers were in Arizona against the Cardinals

Saints were in San Fran battling the 49ers

Rams took on the Chiefs

Packers were in Philly.

Eugene’s predictions

Panthers over the Broncos

Chargers over the Cardinals

49ers will beat down the Saints

Chiefs continue their dominance by beating the Rams

And Eagles will triumph over the Packers

Mia predictions

Broncos will win due to my Colorado ties

Cardinals over the Chargers because I like the color red and the bird.

The flip of a coin have me picking the Saints over the 49ers

The Rams will win because I’m sticking with my animal theme

Eagles over The Packers because I'm a bears fan from Chicago,so I can't pick our rival the Packers

Here are the results

Panthers knocked off the Broncos at home 23 to 10

The Chargers squeaked by the cardinals 25 to 24

Saints were shut out by the 49ers

Chiefs 26 Rams 10.

The Eagles beat the Packers 40 to 33

Eugene comes out on top with a 4 win record and 1 tie. Mia 4 losses and 1 tie this weekend.

Over all record

Eugene 6, 2 and 1