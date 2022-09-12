Charlotte Today Football Fun Picks

Mia vs Eugene in Clt2day NFL competition

It's that time...time to talk football. We will continue our Charlotte Today football showdown between Mia and Eugene and keep a running tab on the results of our competition.

We had only one game last night. Raiders vs. Rams.

Mia picked the Raiders because my brother goes to school in Vegas.

Eugene had the Rams - because of Baker Mayfield and the return of Aaron Donald..

Results

Final Score Raiders 16 and Rams 17

Charlotte Today Matchup Score

Eugene 10, 3, 1

Mia 3, 10, 1

Here are Sundays Matchups and Predictions.

Panthers faced off against the Seattle Seahawks

The Texans and Cowboys

Eagles and Giants

Jets face off against the Bills.

Eugene’s predictions

Panthers over the Seahawks

Cowboys over the Texans

Jets to upset The Bills

Eagles are flying high over the Giants

Mia predictions

Bills over the Jets

Cowboys will beat Texans

I’m not a fan of birds so Giants over the Eagles.

Since you played in Seattle, Eugene I’ll take Seattle.

Tune in Monday to see how we did!

