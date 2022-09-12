Charlotte Today Football Fun Picks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: DKMS
It's that time...time to talk football. We will continue our Charlotte Today football showdown between Mia and Eugene and keep a running tab on the results of our competition.
We had only one game last night. Raiders vs. Rams.
Mia picked the Raiders because my brother goes to school in Vegas.
Eugene had the Rams - because of Baker Mayfield and the return of Aaron Donald..
Results
Final Score Raiders 16 and Rams 17
Charlotte Today Matchup Score
Eugene 10, 3, 1
Mia 3, 10, 1
Here are Sundays Matchups and Predictions.
Panthers faced off against the Seattle Seahawks
The Texans and Cowboys
Eagles and Giants
Jets face off against the Bills.
Eugene’s predictions
Panthers over the Seahawks
Cowboys over the Texans
Jets to upset The Bills
Eagles are flying high over the Giants
Mia predictions
Bills over the Jets
Cowboys will beat Texans
I’m not a fan of birds so Giants over the Eagles.
Since you played in Seattle, Eugene I’ll take Seattle.
Tune in Monday to see how we did!
