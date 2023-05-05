Charlotte Today Local music Spotlight – Jay Mathey

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In today's music spotlight we want to introduce you to guitarist, singer and songwriter, Jay Mathey. Jay has been playing guitar for 25 years. He comes from a musical family so music seems to be a natural fit for Jay. Jay was told by his music teacher once, “if you are going to do music locally get ready to carry a lot of equipment to set up and tear down.” “He was right the reward is playing or singing on stage after carrying so much equipment” says Mathey. Jay has been able in his travels to open for singer songwriter, Edwin McCain. Matheys says “that was such an honor and an exciting time.” His inspirations include legends from R&B and Rock & Roll, groups like Hootie & The Blow Fish has informed his style. Jay has produced and written 3 albums they are “Unfamous”, “The Patchwork Sessions”, and “Empty”. You can download them on Spotify and various other platforms. Today he will sing one of his favorites “King of The Queen City” from his album entitled “Unfamous”. For more information visit JayMatheylives.com or follow on Instagram @JayMathey.