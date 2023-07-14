Charlotte Today on the road at Bruster's Real Ice Cream in Matthews

They have a large variety of flavors to choose from for National Ice Cream Month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to the Bruster's website, Bruster’s Ice Cream is made the old-fashioned way to create their signature flavor. Their handcrafted recipes always start with a proprietary homestyle mix delivered fresh from their own dairy to each ice cream shop. They serve premium flavors and artisan desserts made right in the store where they are served, including crunchy handmade waffle cones, customized sundaes, candy-filled blasts and thick milkshakes.

Kim and Mark decided to take over at Bruster's in Matthews about two years ago. They have fallen in love with the community and the people they meet along the way. They even make efforts to help local non-profits, including Rainbow Express Ministries.

Some ice cream fun facts for national ice cream month:

-The average American eats roughly 20 pounds of ice cream each year, or about 4 gallons.

-In 1984, President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day.

-Biggest ice cream sundae was created in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada in 1988. It weighted 24 tons.

Head to brusters.com for more.

