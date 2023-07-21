Charlotte Today on the road at Discovery Place in Uptown

Check out their Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes exhibit until September 4th

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to Discovery Place, at the Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes exhibit you will experience the evolution of Marvel’s story in print, film and other media through hundreds of artifacts including costumes, props and original art—exclusively on display in this dynamic exhibition. Eugene and Mia went to experience it for themselves, and experienced the history of how Marvel came to be what it is today. There are also countless selfie opportunities with some of your favorite super heroes!

They also have a permanent exhibition called 'Cool Stuff' where guests of all ages can experience the extraordinary, bizarre and super cool science principles that govern the workings of our everyday world.

Plus, visitors can also visit the World Alive aquarium. They can discover the creatures that call the North Carolina coastline home and explore their shoreline habitat of native plants and animals such as sea stars, sea urchins, horseshoe crabs and oyster reefs.

For more information and to buy your tickets in advance, visit discoveryplace.org.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.