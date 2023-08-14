Charlotte Today on the road at the Museum of Illusions

Nothing is quite as it seems at the museum

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to the Museum of Illusions, when you enter the fascinating world of illusions, nothing is ever quite as it seems. When you visit the museum you'll experience intriguing visual, sensory and educational experience with illusions ranging from tried and true classics to the never-before seen!

When you explore the museum there are team members around every corner to help you understand the illusions and to snap the perfect picture. Plus there is something for everyone in the family. Everyone can enjoy the illusions on display.

If you would like more information or to buy your tickets in advance, you can go to moicharlotte.com

