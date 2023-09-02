Get great vintage clothes at the Charlotte Vintage Market

The event is this weekend Saturday February 11th, weather dependent

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Vintage Market is a great way to shop local and shop secondhand. After the pandemic, Charlotte Vintage Market transformed from an online experience to in person events. Here you can find great vintage items, including great gear from the Hornets, the Panthers, the Knights, plus from UNC and Duke. Outside of sports they also have great clothing for everyday life.

There are some great events coming up for the Charlotte Vintage Market. Charlotte Vintage Market and the Charlotte Knights are teaming up for “Vintage at the Ball Park.” This event will be at Truist Field on May 13th 2023.

They will also be at Optimist Hall on April 22nd for Secondhand Saturday for Earth Day 2023.

To keep up to date with everything they have going on follow them on Instagram @vintagemarketclt.

