Yoga to de-stress during the holidays

Charlotte Yoga instructor shares breathwork and poses to get through the season

Have you felt stress during the holiday season? Many of us are experiencing stress during this time of year. Doctors are seeing weight gain, depression, anxiety, rise in diabetes, and high blood pressure from increase in stress levels. So how do we lower some of that stress? Studies have shown that yoga can help with stress and also incorporating breath work and mediation, and movement.

A great way to lower some of this stress is to try some breathing exercises and yoga postures. Spend about 15 minutes before heading to your holiday party or going to the busy shopping malls to buy gifts to center yourself and be ready to take on any stress that comes your way.

Charlotte Yoga is a great place to go to unwind from any stress and get some good exercise. To find out more, go to CharlotteYoga.com.

