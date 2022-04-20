Cheater's Focaccia - Delicious!

Cheaters Focaccia will have you wanting more

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Our good friend Chef Jenny from Davison Ice House is here to help us with a recipe you will absolutely love - it’s called Cheater's Focaccia Bread

Here is what you need:

One ball of good pizza dough (from a mom & pop pizzeria)

Olive oil

Toppings of choice (like: olives, cherry tomatoes, red onion slices, pancetta cubes, small mozzarella balls or cubes, roasted peppers or vegetables, fresh jalapeño slices)

Here is what you do:

Start the morning before you want to serve the focaccia for dinner.

Place dough ball in a bowl that’s been smeared with 2 tablespoons olive oil, turn ball over to coat both sides in oil, cover bowl with plastic wrap and place in a warm, draftless place, like a microwave not in use. Allow it to rest and rise there for several hours, until risen and puffy.

Punch dough down. Oil a 8x8 or 9x9 pan (with 2” high sides) place dough in pan, and push dough into the corners of the pan— cover with plastic wrap and place back into microwave for 1-2 hours longer, until puffy again.

Pre-heat oven to 425°. Push toppings into the puffy dough then drizzle olive oil on top and bake for 20-30 minutes, until golden brown. Allow to rest 15 minutes before slicing and serving. Makes 9 thick slabs of heavenly, carby goodness.