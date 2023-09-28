Check out Bella GAIA, an unprecedented NASA-powered immersive experience- sponsored by CIAF

This live concert blends music, dance, technology, and NASA satellite imagery to turn the stage planetary

BELLA GAIA is an unprecedented NASA-­powered immersive experience, inspired by astronauts who spoke of the life-­changing power of seeing the Earth from space. Illuminating the BEAUTY of the planet both natural and cultural and the INTERCONNECTEDNESS of all things on Earth.

This live concert blends music, dance, technology, and NASA satellite imagery to turn the stage planetary.

The Charlotte International Arts Festival (CIAF), a Blumenthal Performing Arts Original, uniquely brings together Charlotte's local and international communities with global artists in a cultural celebration filled with live performances, art installations, food from around the world, and more.

The Charlotte International Arts Festival is happening NOW through October 2nd. Don't miss out on the fun! Find more information online at charlotteartsfest.com.

