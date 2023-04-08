Check out Corks, Cooks, & Books in Rock Hill, SC

Looking for a Unique Experience? Try Corks, Cooks, & Books!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday, Charlotte Today hit the road again - this time making a stop in Rock Hill, South Carolina at the popular Corks, Cook & Books (better known as “CCB”). On the show, we were joined by the owners of Corks Cooks & Books , Mindy Kuhn and Shonali Thomas to tell us about their unique establishment..

According to their website, Corks, Cooks, & Books is the brainchild of Mindy and Shonali, two boss babes who love to eat, drink, and read … often at the same time.

“We collaborated to bring to life this wonderful quaint establishment that truly is unique” says Thomas.

She adds “we opened in the summer of 2021,as the area’s first and only wine bar/restaurant/bookstore.” Those who come to “CCB” find the food is outstanding.

“Some of the most popular items are the Shrimp Tacos, and delicious Burgers” says Thomas. If tapas an appetizers are what you desire then “CCB” has so much to offer.

Charcuterie boards feature artisan meats & cheeses and all the goodies to go with them. Ask for a Tuscan Dip Plate or Hummus & Bruschetta with veggies and pitas. Spicy Deviled Eggs or Spicy Bourbon Black Pepper Pimento Cheese. “One of our most requested dishes is the "BUTTER ME UP" BUTTER CANDLE served with house made French peasant bread” says Thomas.

The wine selection is another outstanding reason to visit “CCB”.

“We have an extensive list and pretty sure that we may have your favorite on hand” says Kuhn.

Buy a book, a glass of wine, and read while you eat. “CCB” not only has local authors, but some of the New York Times Bestselling authors too. Kuhn adds “Come check out the extensive selection - there is something for everyone but we ask that you purchase your book first - before you get lost in it.”