Check out 'GAIA' which is made from actual NASA imagery, sponsored by CIAF

According to the Charlotte International Arts Festival website, Gaia is a touring artwork by UK artist Luke Jerram. Measuring seven meters in diameter and created from 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the Earth’s surface, the artwork allows us to see our planet floating in three dimensions. The installation aims to create a sense of the Overview Effect, which was first described by author Frank White in 1987.
This piece can be viewed at Founders Hall from 6am to 10pm, and each time of day the artwork looks different due to different lighting.
The Charlotte International Arts Festival is happening NOW through October 2nd. Don't miss out on the fun! Find more information online at charlotteartsfest.com.
