Check out the 2023 Chevy Tahoe!

The Chevy Tahoe has always been known as a big family SUV. It has carried many families to and from vacation, sporting events, entertainment venues, parks, school etc. It is the vehicle of choice. Here with more is Josh Vargas, Senior Sales Consultant for South Charlotte Chevrolet.

“The Chevy Tahoe is a big sizeable and extremely versatile SUV” says Vargas. He goes on to say “the standard technological package lets you connect to Apple Carplay or Android auto and even Alexa.” “The features continue with a backup camera, keyless entry, bluetooth and user screen which is user friendly.” “ It’s 360 camera birds eye view is a feature that our user love.” The opulence and luxury is not missed on the Tahoe. If you want to go off roading this particular trim package Tahoe will accommodate you. If you are in the market for a vehicle we at South Charlotte Chevrolet strive to continuously improve the quality, cost and timeliness of our products and services through innovation, training and education. We offer a multitude of financing, insurance and protection options for your new or pre-owned vehicle. Vargas says "are you considering buying a new Chevy Tahoe?" "Then we humbly invite you to South Charlotte Chevrolet!" For more visit 9325 South Blvd, Charlotte NC or visit SouthCharlotteChevy.com