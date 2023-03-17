Check out the 2023 Chevy Tahoe!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:
The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.
The Chevy Tahoe has always been known as a big family SUV. It has carried many families to and from vacation, sporting events, entertainment venues, parks, school etc. It is the vehicle of choice. Here with more is Josh Vargas, Senior Sales Consultant for South Charlotte Chevrolet.
“The Chevy Tahoe is a big sizeable and extremely versatile SUV” says Vargas. He goes on to say “the standard technological package lets you connect to Apple Carplay or Android auto and even Alexa.” “The features continue with a backup camera, keyless entry, bluetooth and user screen which is user friendly.” “ It’s 360 camera birds eye view is a feature that our user love.” The opulence and luxury is not missed on the Tahoe. If you want to go off roading this particular trim package Tahoe will accommodate you. If you are in the market for a vehicle we at South Charlotte Chevrolet strive to continuously improve the quality, cost and timeliness of our products and services through innovation, training and education. We offer a multitude of financing, insurance and protection options for your new or pre-owned vehicle. Vargas says "are you considering buying a new Chevy Tahoe?" "Then we humbly invite you to South Charlotte Chevrolet!" For more visit 9325 South Blvd, Charlotte NC or visit SouthCharlotteChevy.com
Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.
From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.
Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001
If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com