Check out the Festival of India, sponsored by CIAF

According to CIAF, for the last 25 years The Festival of India has drawn thousands of visitors from Charlotte and the neighboring counties. This annual festival showcases the diversity of Indian culture and its traditions with dance, food, art, music and much more. You can watch a yoga demo, get a henna tattoo, dance on the street to live pulsating music or be entranced by the offerings of many traditional and contemporary artists.

This event is organized by the India Association of Charlotte, a nonprofit, secular, cultural organization established to serve the Indian Community in the Charlotte area. Its mission is to share Indian culture and heritage with the people of the Carolinas, to foster appreciation of the cultural diversity of India, to enhance knowledge and facilitate understanding that promotes communal harmony.