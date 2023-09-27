Check out the International Bazaar this weekend, sponsored by CIAF

Founders Hall will transform into an International Bazaar

The International Bazaar is coming up this weekend, September 29th and September 30th! Founders Hall will transform into an International Bazaar, featuring 75 merchants and vendors representing local cultural groups and nonprofit organizations in a magnificent celebration of the art, food, goods, and spirit that make up Charlotte’s diverse and creative cultural landscape. You can find more information about what you can expect online at https://www.charlotteartsfest.com/events/detail/international-bazaar.

You can also catch the Queen City Tango Milonga! This will happen on October 1st. Indulge in an unforgettable evening of dancing, socializing and the lively rhythms of Argentine Tango music! For more information visit https://www.charlotteartsfest.com/events/detail/founders-hall-tango-milonga.

The Charlotte International Arts Festival is happening NOW through October 2nd. Don't miss out on the fun! Find more information online at charlotteartsfest.com.

