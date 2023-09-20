Check out the Sky of Bubbles, sponsored by CIAF

You can also visit the CIAF Biergarten

It's time for the Charlotte International Arts Festival, happening now through October 1st! Levine Stage is a great place to visit during the festival to enjoy live performances and see great art installations. You can even enjoy a drink in the biergarten while you're there!

According to the Charlotte International Arts Festival website, The Sky of Bubbles are an immersive, light and sound temporary environment that aims to capture the concept of ephemerality and transience in a visual form: the bubble.

This art-chitecture connects audiences with their environment and is designed to be truly inclusive. By emulating the ethereal quality and magic of bubbles, Atelier Sisu’s Evanescent appeals to our universal playfulness and childlike wonder, the work encourages the audience to consider the world around them as a space of transience and fragility, like that of a bubble.

The original soundtrack was created for this experience by local composer Jason Hausman of Hot Sake Studios. You can follow his work here: @hotsakesound

