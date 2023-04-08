Check out To Kill a Mockingbird sponsored by Blumenthal Performing Arts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:
Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content.
The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.
To Kill a Mockingbird holds the record as the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history. To Kill a Mockingbird makes it’s stop in the Queen City at the Belk theatre, and we caught up with actor Yaegel T. Welch who plays Tom Robinson.
Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee’s enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus’s daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur “Boo” Radley. The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama, are Bob Ewell, Tom Robinson, prosecutor Horace Gilmer, Judge Taylor and Mayella Ewell. “The play is outstanding and have so much significance for today” says Welch. He adds “When we look at the present day injustice done to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Eric Garner it makes my portrayal of this role (Tom Robinson) even more pivotal.” “ My hope is that I can represent the character well and tell a good story that will resonant with the audience.” “I want the audience to walk away with a sense of empathy and social responsibility to the injustice perpetrated on people of color.”
Our cast is outstanding! Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch has been embraced by critics and audiences alike. His performance has been called “Easily the most powerful work I’ve seen from Richard Thomas” (BWW Charlotte), “A memorable performance rarely seen in a touring Broadway production” (Curtain Up Phoenix), and “Sheer perfection - this role was made to be played by Thomas” (Around the Town Chicago). Mary Badham who played the original Scout plays Mrs. Dubose in this production. The play is a must see! This story must be told! The plays runs through the end of this week at the Belk Theatre. For more information and tickets visit BlumenthalArts.org