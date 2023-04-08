Check out To Kill a Mockingbird sponsored by Blumenthal Performing Arts

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee’s enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus’s daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur “Boo” Radley. The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama, are Bob Ewell, Tom Robinson, prosecutor Horace Gilmer, Judge Taylor and Mayella Ewell. “The play is outstanding and have so much significance for today” says Welch. He adds “When we look at the present day injustice done to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Eric Garner it makes my portrayal of this role (Tom Robinson) even more pivotal.” “ My hope is that I can represent the character well and tell a good story that will resonant with the audience.” “I want the audience to walk away with a sense of empathy and social responsibility to the injustice perpetrated on people of color.”