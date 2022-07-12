Checkout the Gilded Cellar!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is a new space now up and running at resident culture south end, it is the gilded cellar. Here with more on this is Amanda Mclamb, Ceo and Co-owner of Resident Culture Brewing Company.
“We’re so excited to showcase this beautiful event space to the Charlotte market” says McLamb. The Gilded Cellar, a new 6,800-square-foot event space on the lower level of Resident Culture South End, is officially open and still has dates available for holiday parties and 2023 weddings, corporate events and social gatherings. Resident Culture CEO & Co-Owner Amanda McLamb is here to tell us all about it. The name The Gilded Cellar is a nod to our award-winning beer cellar program as well as the Gold District, where it’s located in South End. The space has a rustic, classic vibe. Like a throwback speakeasy feel. It’s just timeless. It’s intimate yet spacious and features large windows that bring in natural light, brick walls and large sliding barn doors. It has private access from the back alley or the taproom. It accommodates 200-275 people and is ideal for wedding receptions, rehearsal dinners, corporate events, social events, intimate concerts, speaker panels, educational seminars and really any event that calls for a celebration. When you rent the space it includes use of the downstairs bar and custom event setup with access to tables, chairs, soft seating, rustic barrels and linens. One of the things that really sets us apart is our flexible bar packages, which can be customized with premium wine and liquor and, of course, Resident Culture beer.
Many people don’t know that we also have two upstairs private event rooms with A/V capabilities that are great for private dining, small corporate meetings, baby showers and birthday parties. Brother Flower can hold 30-40 people, and the Green Room can accommodate 10-15 people and even has a cozy fireplace. The possibilities in our event spaces are endless, and we can’t wait to bring people together in them for the most memorable, special occasions in their lives. For more information visit WEBSITE: https://residentculturebrewing.com/location/gilded-cellar/ or follow on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/residentculture.southend/ or https://www.instagram.com/gildedcellar/