Checkout the Gilded Cellar!

“We’re so excited to showcase this beautiful event space to the Charlotte market” says McLamb. The Gilded Cellar, a new 6,800-square-foot event space on the lower level of Resident Culture South End, is officially open and still has dates available for holiday parties and 2023 weddings, corporate events and social gatherings. Resident Culture CEO & Co-Owner Amanda McLamb is here to tell us all about it. The name The Gilded Cellar is a nod to our award-winning beer cellar program as well as the Gold District, where it’s located in South End. The space has a rustic, classic vibe. Like a throwback speakeasy feel. It’s just timeless. It’s intimate yet spacious and features large windows that bring in natural light, brick walls and large sliding barn doors. It has private access from the back alley or the taproom. It accommodates 200-275 people and is ideal for wedding receptions, rehearsal dinners, corporate events, social events, intimate concerts, speaker panels, educational seminars and really any event that calls for a celebration. When you rent the space it includes use of the downstairs bar and custom event setup with access to tables, chairs, soft seating, rustic barrels and linens. One of the things that really sets us apart is our flexible bar packages, which can be customized with premium wine and liquor and, of course, Resident Culture beer.