Cheerwine and Midwood Smokehouse a delicious combination

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Did you know, May is Barbecue Month? Today we have Pitmaster Matt Barry with us to show us some of the specials available this month ONLY at Midwood Smokehouse (all locations) in honor of the celebration. Midwood Smokehouse has teamed up with Cheerwine to offer not one - not two - but three specials all month long at all locations.

Today Specials is Cheer-Swine Burnt Ends.

First get your pan nice and hot and drop your season pork ends in the skillet. Now, sauce them with Cheerwine syrup and plate them.

This dish has robust flavors and will be a crowd favorite. Don’t forget, Midwood Smokehouse is your neighborhood smokehouse using nothing but NC hickory hard wood and hard work to make the best barbecue around in an environment that is comfortable for all ages.

Barbecue Month Specials

- Cheerwine Mule: Deep Eddy Vodka, ginger beer, Cheerwine syrup and lime

- Cheer-Swine Burnt Ends: Pork Ribeye double smoked burnt ends with our house Cheerwine barbecue sauce and Matt’s potato salad

- Pineapple Cake: Pineapple upside down cake with a spiced Cheerwine syrup drizzled over top