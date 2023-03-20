Cheerwine Festival T-Shirt Contest is in full swing

Enjoy and have fun at the Cheerwine Festival

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Cheerwine Festival T-shirt Design Contest is down to 10 finalists, and it's up to you to decide who should win!

Joining us now with more is Joy Ritchie Harper, VP of marketing.

“The Contest is almost over and we need the publics' help in picking a winner” says Harper. We’ve invited high school students across North and South Carolina to submit original artwork showing why they love their home state. Over 100 entries were submitted, a panel of judges selected the top 10 entries.

Cheerwine and its hometown of Salisbury, N.C., are inviting the public to vote for their favorites between now and March 27 at: cheerwine.com/festival-contest/. One grand prize winner and two runners-up will be announced in April and recognized during a ceremony at this year’s Festival. The overall winner will receive a $1,000 gift card, a plaque from the Mayor of Salisbury and more, as well as having their design featured on this year’s festival t-shirt, which will be worn by thousands of people. The winning student's teacher will receive $500 for new art supplies.

Speaking of the festival, it’s our yearly celebration of where we’re from and all the people who make us a Uniquely Southern favorite. The family-friendly festival features live entertainment, Cheerwine-inspired food and drinks, arts and crafts, kids activities and more. The live entertainment lineup will be announced in the coming weeks. This year’s Cheerwine Festival will be held Saturday, May 20, from noon to 10 p.m.