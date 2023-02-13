Cheerwine & NoDa Brewing Co. make big announcement

Two iconic family-owned Carolina brands celebrate their home state

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today is a big day for Cheerwine and NoDa Brewing. The two iconic family-owned Carolina brands celebrating their home state in a unique way.

This morning Joy Ritchie Harper, the V.P. of Marketing for Cheerwine and Jacob Virgil from NoDa Brewing joined us on air

Their collaboration has been brewing for a little over a year. Cheerwine Ale is available today across North and South Carolina.

It's a wheat ale infused with the perfect amount of Cheerwine. Harper describing it as "....a refreshing beer, with just the right amount of carbonation, it's the type of beer you can enjoy year round."

Virgil adding, "Cheerwine has done a lot of research to see where customers would like to experience more Cheerwine's iconic flavoring." Over the years Cheerwine has infused donuts, and other foods, and customers kept asking for a beer.

After trying many styles, it was decided Cheerwine goes great with a wheat ale. Both companies wanted their creation to be approachable whether you're into craft beer, of just starting to try different beers.

Joy Ritchie Harper also shared the Cheerwine's rich family history: it's a cherry soft drink started in 1917, by her great great grandfather. Headquartered in Salisbury, the company is still family owned and operated.

Today, Cheerwine Ale hit all NC Food Lions, select Harris Teeters, Lowes Foods, and Total Wine Stores. You can also find it in a few restaurants, and in NoDa's Tap Room. In the coming weeks it will be rolling out across North and South Carolina to other retailers..Publix, Ingles, and other stores.

This will be a year round beer, not limited release.