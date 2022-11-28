Cheerwine punch for the holidays

Your Charlotte Bartender shares an easy to make punch you can serve at your holiday parties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to his website, Your Charlotte Bartender is a premier mixologist out of Charlotte with over 20 years of exclusive experience. Get your curated cocktail mixology service from him. You will be able to customize your event, and Rusty will bring everything you could need for a memorable night. Available for private parties, or virtual tasting experiences.

He also offers In Person and Virtual Mixology Classes where you can learn how to make your own specialty cocktails from the comfort of your home. Rusty also produces his own honey!

They are participating in their Fifth Annual Coat Charity Happy Hour on December 8th from 5 to 9pm. The event is at 1921 Beverly Drive and will be outdoors.

To find more on Your Charlotte Bartender go online to cltbartender.com.

