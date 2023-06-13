Cheerwine’s Uniquely Southern Summer Contest

Cheerwine is giving Carolinians the chance to win one-of-a-kind experiences now through July

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cheerwine soda is giving Carolinians the chance to win one-of-a-kind experiences now through July. With over $10,000 in prizes, they're excited to bring cheer and create lasting memories for our fans all summer long. The grand prize is a three-day, two-night stay at Brown Mountain Beach Resort, in Lenoir, N.C. The unforgettable getaway includes a Cheerwine-themed riverfront yurt and plenty of swag. The winner will also enjoy paddleboard and kayak excursions along Wilson Creek and more.

Other prizes include:

-A 36" Blackstone Griddle with accessories;

-A Food Lion shopping spree;

-Gift cards to over a dozen BBQ restaurants across the Carolinas;

-And more.

This week’s prize is a VIP concert experience with The Dryes, the country duo from season 22 of 'The Voice.'

There's no purchase necessary to play, and there are three ways to enter.

-Buying Cheerwine and uploading your receipt on the contest site.

-Sharing a photo or video of how you’re experiencing cheer this summer and using hashtag #cheerwinesummer on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and/or TikTok.

-Looking for special bonus codes on social media posts, radio spots or from prize partners and entering them on the contest site.

Viewers of Charlotte Today can use the bonus code: CLTTODAY to enter.

