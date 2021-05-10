Cheesy meatball stuffed shells

Cook Pasta according to package, drain & let cool enough to handle. While pasta is cooking, combine & mix well next 5 ingredients – reserving 1 Cup of Mozzarella for the last step. Spray a lasagna pan and fill with 3/4 of a Jar of Sauce. Holding each shell open with your thumb & fore finger, fill the bottom with cheese mixture, using a soup spoon. Nestle in a meatball and place each full shell, open side up, on the bed of Sauce. Line them up right against each other so they hold each other up. Top with reserved cup of Mozzarella Cheese. Cover and bake at 400̊ for 20 minutes covered. Remove cover and bake for an additional 5-10 minutes or until bubbly & melty.