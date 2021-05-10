CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cheesy Meatball Stuffed Shells
For the Meatballs –
1 16-20 Oz Package of 93% Lean Ground Turkey (or use the traditional ground beef/pork/veal mixture)
1 Cup Bread Crumbs (Make Your Own Healthier Version! Pulse Leftover Whole Wheat Bread In Your Food Processor!)
½ Cup Shredded Parmesan
1 Tbls Dried or Fresh Parsley
1 Tbls Crushed Red Pepper (Optional)
3 Tbls Dried Chopped Onion OR Fresh Minced Onion
2 tsps Sea Salt
1 Beaten Egg
Line a cookie sheet with foil and spray. Mix together all ingredients until just combined. Rinse hands and leave them wet. Gently roll meatballs – about 1" in circumference and place on cookie sheet. Bake at 400̊ for 25 minutes.
For the Stuffed Shells
1 Box Jumbo Shells
1 16 Oz Container Ricotta Cheese
1 Cup Shredded Parmesan Cheese
2 Cup Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
1 Beaten Egg
1 12 oz Bag Baby Spinach, Wilted, Squeezed of liquid and Chopped Fine (Optional)
1 Jar Cannizzaro Marinara or Arrabbiata
Cook Pasta according to package, drain & let cool enough to handle. While pasta is cooking, combine & mix well next 5 ingredients – reserving 1 Cup of Mozzarella for the last step. Spray a lasagna pan and fill with 3/4 of a Jar of Sauce. Holding each shell open with your thumb & fore finger, fill the bottom with cheese mixture, using a soup spoon. Nestle in a meatball and place each full shell, open side up, on the bed of Sauce. Line them up right against each other so they hold each other up. Top with reserved cup of Mozzarella Cheese. Cover and bake at 400̊ for 20 minutes covered. Remove cover and bake for an additional 5-10 minutes or until bubbly & melty.