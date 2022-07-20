Another great chef, from NCRLA Chef Showdown stops by Charlotte Today

Chef Andres Prussing, from the Golden Owl Tavern at the University Marriott in Charlotte gave a sneak peak at his culinary creation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we continued to showcase chefs competing in the NCRLA Chef Showdown we were joined by Chef Andres Prussing on CharlotteToday, from the Golden Owl Tavern at the University Marriott in Charlotte

Our good friend Heidi Billotto was also on hand to talk about how you can attend the event and vote for your favorite chef.

Chefs must showcase North Carolina produce in their creations.

On the show today Chef Prussing created Hoppin' John.

It's the same dish he'll be serving during the finale of the showdown, on August 8.

Hoppin' John, is slow roasted Amberjack and Scallop mousse, Summer squash, Orange Brown miso Butter sauce, hoppin john and char maitake mushrooms.

Full Description of the Dish: Cured Forever Oceans Kampachi, NC Carolina shrimp and Scallop mousse, Summer squash from the garden, Orange Brown Miso Butter Sauce, Hoppin john, warm garlic dressing, pork fat Roasted Maitake Mushrooms.

To learn more about the NCRLA Chef Showdown he won and is currently judging head to ncchefshowdown.com You can also learn more from Chef Prussing and get his recipe on heidibillottofood.com

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

