Chef Andria's dirty rice recipe

Dirty Rice

Makes 6 servings

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 pound ground pork

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

1 medium pablano pepper, seeded and diced

2 celery stalks, diced

1 jalapeno, seeded and diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon Creole seasoning

1 teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon dried oregano

¼ teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¾ teaspoon coarse-ground black pepper

2 cups long-grain rice

½ pound chicken livers, finely chopped

4 cups chicken broth

1 bay leaf

¼ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

4 green onions, chopped (green and white parts), plus more for garnish

3 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley, plus more for garnish

1 teaspoon file powder

Heat the oil in a large high-sided skillet over medium-high heat. Add the pork and cook until the meat is browned, about 6 minutes, stirring frequently. Add the onion, pablano, celery, jalapeno, garlic, Creole seasoning, cumin, oregano, and thyme and cook for 5 minutes, stirring frequently.

Stir in the rice and chicken livers until well-coated. Season with salt and pepper. Add the broth, bay leaf, and Worcestershire sauce and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover, and continue to simmer until most of the liquid is absorbed and the rice begins to soften, about 20 minutes. Allow the rice to sit covered for 10 additional minutes.

Remove the bay leaf and stir in the green onions, parsley, and file powder.

*Dirty rice is a popular southern side dish chock full of flavor.

*Dirty rice originated in Louisiana. The term “dirty” refers to the color of the rice after it is cooked with the meat and chicken livers.







*Try Cajun seasoning instead of Creole for an even spicier rice dish.

*Dirty rice is a perfect side dish for holiday meals.

