Fun lunch ideas for kids at school

Chef Jenny, owner of Davidson Ice House shares ways to "jazz up" lunch for your kids

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When it comes to kids lunches, there is no denying they get sick of the same old food really fast - and there's a lot of school year still to go!

That's why we invited our good friend and owner of Davidson Ice House, Chef Jenny to come share ways to "jazz up" those lunches and turn frowns upside down.

As a mother of four girls she knows how picky kids can get. Her first suggestion: use bento boxes, the little compartments offer a lot of fun options and ways to pack a lot of little bites of different things.

Jenny says "all the little bites, feed their little minds and make kiddos eager to see what they can try next."

She also says, it's important to remember kids eat with their eyes first keep it colorful. We all know a few adults like that too.

Next tip: stock the fridge and pantry with healthy choices, and keep them in categories, then get the kids involved.

You can even go as far as posting a guide on the wall by the fridge, then have kids help pack the lunch with instructions: choose 2 items of fruit, 2 from your savory options, 1 main meal component, then 1 treat and 1 drink.

Other suggestions: make foods like mini meatloaves or energy bites.

Chef Jenny always has a lot on her plate, beyond being the owner of Davidson Ice House, we have a special 'shout out' for our good friend - Chef Jenny has now taken on a new role as Famous Toastery's Chief Culinary Officer. Congrats Jenny!