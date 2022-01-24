x
Charlotte Today

Chef Jenny hits the grill to celebrate National Peanut Butter Day

Davidson Ice House owner and chef, serves up Thai recipe for National Peanut Butter Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Who says hitting the grill always has to center around hamburgers and hot dogs.

In honor of National Peanut Butter Day, Chef Jenny is serving up a super, easy, tasty Thai dish, with you guessed it...peanut butter as one of the main ingredients.

Thai Chicken Satay Skewers, are savory, spicy (if you add a lot of peppers), and super easy to make.  They are a great app or could be pulled in as a main dish if served with rice.

Chef Jenny is the owner, of Davidson Ice House in Davidson.

davidsonicehouse.com

